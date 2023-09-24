Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, as evidenced by her videos dancing to his songs and striking his signature pose. Hania took to Instagram on Saturday to show her fans how she spent her night. Hania shared photos of herself with her pals, including musician Yashal Shahid, Aashir Wajahat, and Nayel Wajahat.

Yashal chuckled as she held her legs in the first photo. Nayel and Aashir were seen sitting next to them. She also shared a video of herself and her friends dancing to Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's recent flick Jawan. Hania danced in front of her television, dressed in a loose white t-shirt and pink pyjamas, to the original song, which featured the lead pair Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. Hania mimicked Shah Rukh's steps as she shook a leg to the chartbuster song.

Hania didn't add a caption to her image, instead simply wrote, "Ganda." Rapper Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha both liked the post. As soon as she dropped the post, her fans chimed in the comment section to drop heart emoticons.

Prior to this, Hania shared an Instagram video of herself doing Shah Rukh's characteristic pose in August, stretching her hands to the side while leaning sideways. She attempted the pose in different settings and different dresses. Hania laughed at the end of the video. "Hey, you aren't getting bored, right?" she captioned the photo in Hindi.