OUR FOREVER HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN ARMAAN MALIK PROPOSES TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND AASHNA SHROFF

Hyderabad: Aashna Shroff, a fashion blogger and social media influencer, and singer Armaan Malik are now officially engaged. The singer shared a string of pictures from his proposal on Instagram on Monday. Although they have apparently been dating since 2019, the two have never discussed their relationship in public.

Aashna captioned the proposal photos as: "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you (white heart emoji)." In the first photo she shared, she could be seen giggling when Armaan proposed to her by going down on one knee. Sharing the same set of pictures, Malik wrote: "and our forever has only just begun 🤍"

For the proposal, the influencer wore a white mini dress with crimson jewelled followers, while Armaan wore a beige suit. The duo was seen posing affectionately in the other two photos. In the third slide, Armaan could be seen planting a kiss on Aashna's forehead.

Although they frequently write about each other on social media and have been spotted out together, they never made a formal declaration of their relationship. According to sources, they dated in 2017, but later split up. Then, in 2019, they rekindled their romance.

"It's strange that no one (from the media) is aware of their relationship because they never hid it. Aashna and Armaan's relationship is known among influencers," the insider claimed. "Armaan doesn't hide it, but why does he need to talk about it," a second person close to the pair stated, adding, "when he feels like it, he will talk about it."

Armaan Malik is the nephew of famous Bollywood composer Anu Malik, and brother to Amaal Mallik, who is also a singer. Armaan Malik's most renowned songs include Main Hoon Hero Tera, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and Bol Do Na Zara. On the other hand, Aashna is a social media influencer and blogger who focuses on fashion and wellness.

