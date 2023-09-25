Hyderabad: Actor-entrepreneur Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha's first pictures from their dreamy wedding are out. The newlyweds took to social media to share a string of pictures from their wedding which took place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple is seen beaming with joy in the pictures from their wedding.

Sharing the pictures on Monday, Parineeti wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖" reads the caption alongside pictures.

Dressed in ivory hues, the newlyweds looked stunning in the pictures. Parineeti's minimalistic mehendi design, golden kaleera, and powder pink choora-adorned hands grabbed attention. But what flooed the fans was her veil with "Raghav" written on. The bride added a heavy neckpiece and maang tikka to accentuate her look for D-day.

Meanwhile, Raghav looked dapper in the ivory sherwani and matching safa. As reported earlier, Parineeti's wedding trousseau was put together by ace couturier Manish Malhotra while Raghav's maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva styled him for the big day.