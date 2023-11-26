ORRY DROPS MASTI VIDEO WITH JANHVI KAPOOR DANCING TO BAJIRAO MASTANI SONG LATTER COMPLAINS FORGOTTEN ME FOR BIG BOSS

Hyderabad: Hanging in the limelight, Orry is prepared to step into the Bigg Boss 17 house, stealing all the attention. Having already filmed his entry alongside Salman Khan and entering the house, fans can expect to see him in the upcoming episodes. Now, Orry has shared a dance video on Instagram featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has recently become an internet sensation. From partying with star kids to joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card entry, Orry has quickly made his mark in the world of social media. Often referred to as a liver, he dropped a dance video with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram on Sunday.

In their own comical interpretation of the song Pinga ga pori from the movie Bajirao Mastani, actor Janhvi Kapoor and her best friend Orry can be seen dancing together. Orry, who is set to make an appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, shared the video on Instagram, showcasing their dance moves. The video captures Janhvi gracefully performing a classical dance and the hookstep, while Orry tries his best to keep up with the talented actor.

In this viral video, Orry becomes Janhvi Kapoor's dance partner and while the actor is seen in an elegant salwar suit, Orry stays in his element as they recreate the iconic "Pinga" performance by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. He captioned the clip with "#mastiallthetime." As soon as Orry posted the video on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor quickly left a comment, jokingly mentioning that he had forgotten about her due to Bigg Boss.

In response, Orry commented, "I'll come right over as soon as I leave this house!!!!" Janhvi also expressed, "Miss you." Furthermore, Orry's friend Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumored to be the actress's boyfriend, commented, "Khilona bana khalnayak."