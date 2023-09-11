ORGANISERS RENDER SINCERE APOLOGIES AFTER RECEIVING SEVERE FLAK FOR MISMANAGEMENT AT AR RAHMAN CHENNAI CONCERT

Hyderabad: AR Rahman's concert in Chennai witnessed a huge turnout on Sunday. The musical event, however, left many of Rahman's fans disappointed as the organisers seemingly failed to deliver a hassle-free experience. From last night, X, formerly known as Twitter, has been abuzz with negative reviews as fans felt "betrayed" as they had to go through unpleasant experiences at AR Rahman concert. While Rahman has not reacted to the criticism coming his way, the organisers took to social media to render 'sincere apologies' after receiving backlash on social media.

Taking to X, ACTC Events, the Chennai-based company that was at the helm of AR Rahman Chennai concert shared a post on Monday morning. The event firm expressed gratitude for the 'overwhelming crowd' while also addressing the criticism over mismanaging the show.

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," reads ACTC Events' post on X.

AR Rahman has not directly reacted to the claims of a chaotic event, the music composer, however, retweeted ACTC Events' post. Earlier in the day, he also retweeted a fan's post about the "beautiful concert marred by some unfortunate events." The Oscar-winning music composer also replied to a fan with folded hands emoji as he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response.

READ | Stampede, molestation, children missing: Angry fans slam organisers for chaos at AR Rahman Chennai concert