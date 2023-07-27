OPPENHEIMER AND BARBIE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BARBENHEIMER WITNESSES A DROP ON DAY 6 IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer has been consistently declining at the box office in India during the weekdays. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the movie decreased to Rs 5.85 crore on Wednesday according to early estimates. However, it is doing far better than Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and was released in theatres last week on the same day.

Oppenheimer made an outstanding opening in India with a collection of Rs 14.5 crore. On Sunday, the movie went on to cross Rs 17.25 crore. But on Monday, the movie saw a drop in ticket sales of approximately 59 percent as it earned only Rs 7 crore. Since then, the movie's box office numbers have been steadily declining. The movie now stands at a six-day total of Rs 67.85 crore.

On the other hand, Barbie remains stable since Monday with collections of Rs 2.3 crore each day. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 25.5 crore. Meanwhile, Barbie had an overall occupancy of 21.15 percent on Thursday. The movie stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Both movies have received positive reviews. As per a report, Barbie's release has also benefitted toy maker Mattel which is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products. Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros's toy license for categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. It will develop and market products for more than 50 Warner Bros.