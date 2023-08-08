Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, has frequently discussed her struggles with depression. She recently revealed that one of the things that made her depressed was when her parents got divorced. Even though the divorce was "amicable," Ira claimed that it had an effect on her mental health.

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has frequently spoken about her mental health and has even started a clinic for mental health and wellness. Ira admitted that she holds herself responsible for her depression and that it may also be "partly genetic." In a recent interview, she revealed how she grew up thinking that she needed to be unhappy to be loved.

Discussing her depression, Ira said: "Depression is a little complicated. It is a combination of genetic, psychological, and social factors. It is somewhat genetic in my case. On both my mother's and father's sides of the family, there is a history of mental health problems."

She disclosed in a social media post that she had been given a clinical depression diagnosis more than five years ago. My parents' divorce, which they managed as best as they could at the time, was one of the trigger points, according to my therapist. However, she clarified that she does not hold her parents responsible for her depression because her parent's divorce was amicable.

She added that she holds herself accountable for her depression and that she held the false belief for 20 years that one must be depressed in order to be loved. She now aims to carefully undo what she's done and start afresh. Ira has Kiran Rao's and her parents' support as she embarks on her road to recovery.

She considers Nupur Shikhare, her fiance, to be one of her closest supporters and considers herself "lucky" to be engaged to him. Ira has even established the Agastu Foundation in an effort to offer assistance with mental health. She also frequently writes posts regarding her own mental health problems and shares pieces of advice on the same.

