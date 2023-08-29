ONAM 2023 FROM MOHANLAL TO RASHMIKA MANDANNA AND DULQUER SALMAAN CELEBRITIES EXTEND FESTIVE GREETINGS TO FANS

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Onam, several celebrities took to social media to extend festive greetings to their fans and well-wishers. From superstar Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, celebrities from the Malayalam film industry shared warm wishes to mark the festival which began on August 20 and will conclude on August 31. Meanwhile, members of the Hindi film fraternity also joined in to add to the festive fervor and penned heartfelt Onam greetings on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mohanlal shared a video wherein he is seen donning traditional attire. The 63-year-old superstar looks his charsimatic as ever as he extends greetings to his fans on Onam 2023.

Dulquer Salmaan too took to Instagram to wish his fans on the festival. Dulquer also used the opportunity to remind his fans about his latest projects. "Celebrate this onam with a reel for Heeriye which marked my first music video, catch my series debut Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix, and enjoy King Of Kotha, my widest theatrical release in cinemas with your families," wrote the actor alongside an image wherein he is seen donning an ivory-hued kurta.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend wishes on Onam."Wishing a joyous Onam to all celebrating. May the colours and traditions of this vibrant festival fill your hearts with happiness and unity," his tweet reads.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is all set to foray into the Malayalam film industry with Dileep's upcoming movie Bandra, also wished her fans on the festival on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia wished fans Happy Onam

Taking to Instagram Story, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "May the spirit of Onam bless your home with love, togetherness and abundance."

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to extend Onam wishes

Malaika Arora also shared a glimpse of Onam celebrations on Instagram. Extending festive greetings, the runway veteran wrote, "Happy onam 🙏 wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal🌻🌸🌺🌼."

For the unversed, Onam is a festive occasion observed during the Chingam month, marking the onset of the Malayalam calendar's new year. This vibrant celebration is rooted in agriculture and harvest. In the picturesque state of Kerala, Onam holds a special place as a commemoration of the remarkable rule of King Mahabali, a legendary figure who once governed the region.

The narrative goes that Mahabali's leadership was so exemplary that it became a cause for concern among the gods and celestial beings. Overwhelmed by jealousy and apprehension, they devised a plan to end his reign. This plan materialised in the form of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who arrived on Earth in the guise of a diminutive Brahmin. Through a strategic act, Vamana managed to subdue Mahabali, forcing him to retreat to the netherworld. This tale lies at the heart of Onam's festivities, showcasing the cultural and mythological richness of Kerala.

