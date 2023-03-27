Ram Charan, the son of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, is one of the most popular and successful actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut with the film Chirutha in 2007 and since then has starred in several blockbuster hits such as Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and RRR. While the actor has more hits than misses when it comes to performances, it is his roles in these three films that have been hailed as his career-best so far.

Magadheera, released in 2009, is one of the most successful films in Ram Charan's career. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film follows the story of a warrior from the 17th century who is reincarnated in the present day to save his love from an evil king. Ram Charan played the lead role of Kala Bhairava, a brave warrior who gives up his life fighting for the kingdom. His performance in the film was widely praised for its intensity, dialogue delivery, and action sequences.

Ram Charan in a still from Magadheera

Ram Charan's ability to portray the character's different shades was commendable as he was just a film old then. His transition from a fierce warrior to a lovestruck youngster was seamless and garnered him a lot of appreciation. The film went on to become a blockbuster hit and won several awards, including a National Film Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects.

Rangasthalam, released in 2018, is another film that cemented Ram Charan's position as one of the top actors in the industry. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set in a village in the 1980s and follows the story of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired man who becomes the voice of the oppressed against the tyranny of the village president. Ram Charan's portrayal of the character was remarkable as he brought unparalleled authenticity to the role.

A still from Rangasthalam

His performance was praised for its subtlety and his ability to convey emotions through his eyes and body language. The chemistry between Ram Charan and co-star Samantha Akkineni was also a highlight of the film. Rangasthalam went on to become a huge commercial and critical success and was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR helped Ram Charan to expand his reach. In the fictional story of two great Indian freedom fighters, Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a brave and patriotic leader who fought against the British Raj in the early 20th century. Ram Charan's performance in RRR was exceptional, as he brought out the complex emotions and traits of Alluri Sitarama Raju with great skill and finesse. His portrayal of the character was so convincing and powerful that it not only left the audience and critics spellbound but also managed to garner praise from James Cameron.

Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaram Raju in RRR

In addition to his acting skills, Ram Charan also deserves credit for his hard work and dedication in preparing for these roles. For RRR, he underwent rigorous training in sword fighting and horse riding to portray Alluri Sitarama Raju's character with authenticity. Similarly, for Rangasthalam, he spent several months learning sign language to portray the deaf and mute character of Chitti Babu convincingly.

In a career spread over 16 years, Ram Charan has established himself as one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry. His versatility, intensity, and ability to get into the skin of the character have won him numerous accolades and a huge fan following. With more exciting projects in the pipeline, fans eagerly await what Ram Charan has in store for them next.