ON FATHERS DAY NICK JONAS WILL BE CELEBRATING PRIYANKA CHOPRA READY WHY

Hyderabad Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas are one of the most popular and talked about couples With Father s Day approaching on June 18 Nick Jonas plans to make the day extra special for his wife Priyanka Chopra Nick wants to celebrate Priyanka for being an outstanding mother to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Nick who was attending the premiere of his movie The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival told the media My dad did a great job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father s Day and I m going to try to adopt that from him We fathers would not be where we are today as fathers without the amazing women who helped make that dream come true He continued saying And I m so grateful to share this journey with my wife who is really an absolute boss and amazing mother It s more about her that day than me On Mother s Day Nick took to his social media handle to share a picture of his wife and penned down a heartfelt letter for her Sharing the picture he wrote in the caption Happy Mother s Day my love You are an incredible mother You light up me and MM s world every day with a red heart emoji Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child daughter Malti through surrogacy on January 5 2022 The couple had earlier revealed that their daughter had spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit