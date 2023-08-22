Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 68 on August 22. Several of his industry friends and fans showered him with warm wishes on his special day. Amid wishes from his fans and friends, South superstar Ram Charan took to his social media handle and shared an adorable picture of his father holding his granddaughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ram Charan penned down a heartwarming wish for his father. He wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest. CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family. 😍 @chiranjeevikonidela ❤️🎉." In the picture, the Indra actor can be seen sitting on a sofa and holding his granddaughter close in his arms.

As soon as the unseen picture was posted, social media users flocked to the comment section and filled it with endearing wishes. An Instagram user commented, "Cutest Picture of the Day!" Another user commented, "Mini Mega Star Wishes to his Grandfather : Happy Birthday Thathayya." One more commented, "Happiest Birthday Boss. @chiranjeevikonidela Have an amazing day and a great year ahead." A fan wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the Biggest Name of Indian Cinema."

Meanwhile, to mark Chiranjeevi's birthday, makers took to social media and announced the megastar's 157th film with the production banner UV Creations. The project, tentatively titled Mega157, would star Chiranjeevi, who has been a demigod to millions of fans for many years. The makers have just released a poster on UV Creations' official Instagram account detailing the project's contents.

