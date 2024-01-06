Hyderabad: AR Rahman, the acclaimed Indian composer, once highlighted music as a heartfelt creation without a fixed formula, a sentiment clearly mirrored in his expansive career that transcends boundaries. Rahman celebrates his 57th birthday today, renowned for adding a breath of fresh air to Indian cinema music and setting new standards.

Throughout his 30-year journey, Rahman has not only crafted unforgettable tunes for Indian cinema but has also left an indelible mark on global music with ventures spanning Hollywood, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cinema. On his birthday, let's delve into some of his noteworthy international musical achievements that showcase his prowess as a versatile musician.

Warriors in Peace (2004) - Rahman crafted a harmonious and orchestral piece for the Chinese film Warriors of Heaven and Earth. Originally performed by the Queen of C-Pop, Jolin Tsai, in Mandarin, the song boasts diverse renditions: an English version by Tamil singer Sunitha Sarathy and a Hindi rendition by Bollywood's Sadhana Sargam.

This multifaceted composition reveals Rahman's prowess in transcending cultural barriers and languages through music. Rahman's ingenious fusion of styles, diverse flavors, and cultural influences throughout the soundtrack is truly remarkable. Warriors in Peace track captured attention of music lovers with its compelling blend of mellowness and intensity.

Jai Ho (2008) - A lively Indo-Hispanic fusion anthem from Slumdog Millionaire captivated global attention upon its release, resonating across various cultures. With its compelling lyrics penned by ace lyricist Gulzar, known for his innovative storytelling similar to AR Rahman, the song became a worldwide sensation.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Vijay Prakash, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Tanvi Shah, Jai Ho clinched the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009. Additionally, it also bagged a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture during the 52nd Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010.

If I Rise (2010)- A collaboration with pop singer Dido, If I Rise from the movie 127 Hours creates a tranquil and motivational atmosphere through its lyrics and melody. The song showcases Rahman's talent in blending various musical elements, as the duo sings gently over a mellow-paced arrangement, culminating in a children's choir towards the end.

The track's standout moment was A. R. Rahman strumming the harpejji, the primary instrument used in the song, accompanied by Dido's vocals. Garnering multiple accolades, including awards from the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Denver Film Critics Society, the song earned nominations for Best Song at both the Academy Awards and the World Soundtrack Awards.

My Mind Is a Stranger Without You (2014)- AR Rahman infused a unique essence into the Hollywood flick The Hundred-Foot Journey, incorporating abundant traditional Indian music into the score, lending it an uplifting ambiance. Released in 2014, the film garnered praise for Rahman's creation of an infectious, high-energy score.

The 16-track album stands as a testament to Rahman's musical brilliance, with the bilingual romantic duet My Mind Is a Stranger Without You amassing its own dedicated fanbase. This track exemplifies Rahman's effortless prowess in melding diverse musical cultures. Laden with acoustic guitar and piano, the composition features the Academy Award-winning composer singing in Hindi, complemented seamlessly by opera singer Solange Merdinian's French vocals.

We Could Be Kings (2014) - From the Disney movie Million Dollar Arm, We Could Be Kings is a vibrant, upbeat song where Rahman and Scottish singer KT Tunstall blend Indian sargams and a pop melody. Rahman, making his debut in sports movies, aimed to infuse both Indian and Western musical flavors into the track.

This fusion of world music and Hindi-inspired elements aligns with the film's theme, featuring English lyrics sung by Tunstall complemented by Rahman's soaring vocals delivering high-pitched Swaras.