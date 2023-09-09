Celebrating the 56th birthday of the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, it's impossible not to acknowledge the incredible journey of the actor who has been around for nearly three decades. Throughout his illustrious career, Akshay Kumar has treated audiences to a diverse range of performances, from rib-tickling comedies to intense historical dramas and action flicks. Here, we raise a toast to his top 10 movies, each showcasing his remarkable talent.

Kesari (2019): Based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers valiantly faced nearly 10,000 Afghans, Kesari showcased Akshay Kumar's ability to portray historical characters with gravitas and authenticity.

Padman (2018): Breaking societal taboos, Akshay Kumar delivered a powerful social message about women's menstruation and health. His portrayal of the real-life hero, Arunachalam Muruganantham, was both touching and enlightening.

Gold (2018): Narrating the inspiring journey of the Indian Hockey team's first Olympic gold medal win after independence, Akshay Kumar's portrayal of the team's coach was both motivational and heartwarming.

Rustom (2016): Akshay Kumar's compelling performance as a naval officer in this crime drama earned him the National Award for Best Actor. His portrayal of a man caught in a web of betrayal and intrigue was gripping.

Airlift (2016): Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, this film tells the gripping story of the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion. Akshay Kumar's portrayal of a man who rises to the occasion in the face of adversity was both moving and inspiring.

Baby (2015): In this action-thriller, Akshay Kumar leads a counter-intelligence team's efforts to thwart a terrorist attack. His dedication to the role and high-octane action sequences made "Baby" a standout film in his career.

Special 26 (2013): Considered one of Bollywood's finest heist movies, "Special 26" sees Akshay Kumar and his team posing as CBI and income tax officers while robbing wealthy businessmen and politicians. His charismatic performance as the mastermind added depth to the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): Combining comedy and mystery, Akshay Kumar played a psychiatrist who unravels the enigma of ghosts. His performance added depth and intrigue to the storyline, making it a memorable film.

Namastey London (2007): Alongside Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar delivered humor and wit in abundance in this delightful film, leaving audiences entertained and charmed.

Hera Pheri (2000): Teaming up with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar displayed impeccable comic timing in this evergreen comedy. "Hera Pheri" remains a cult classic and a testament to his versatility.



With exciting projects like Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and a comedy film Housefull 5 on the horizon, fans can eagerly anticipate more stellar performances from this Bollywood star.