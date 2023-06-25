ON 31 YEARS IN FILMS KING KHAN CONNECTS WITH FANS REPLIES TO QUERIES ON JAWAN TEASER AND MORE

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar completed 31 years in films today. His debut film Deewana co-starring Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor hit the theaters on June 25, 1992. To mark his 31 years in films, SRK took to Twitter to connect with his fans via his much-adored #ASKSRK session. During the online chit-chat with fans, SRK gets bombarded with queries ranging from relationships to updates on his upcoming films. King Khan humbly replied to fans who asked about what he will never forget about his debut film, his achievements, how he deals with negativity, and many more interesting queries.

On Sunday evening, King Khan hopped on to Twitter and invited his fans to join him for an #ASKSRK session. The superstar, who usually interacts with fans for about 10 to 15 minutes, extended the time limit to 31 minutes to mark the years he has been around in the industry. Taking to Twitter, SRK wrote, "Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride, mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??"

Soon after he shared the tweet, the micro-blogging site was flooded with the hashtag Ask SRK. When asked to reveal one thing he will never forget from Deewana's set, the actor said, "Working with Divyaji and Raj ji." King Khan will next be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's teaser release. While speculated dates are doing rounds of webloids, in an attempt to hear it from horse's mouth, a fan asked, "Sir jawan teaser when?" to which SRK replies, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."

When a fan asked how he tackles negativity, King Khan shared his wisdom and said, "Negativity & Positivity have the simplest two terms to get over. Sorry u didn’t like wot I do…thank u for appreciating wot I do. And then move on don’t dwell on either." The actor also revealed that he tries to spend his free time with kids and ends up playing Ludo with them.

After consecutive flops, the superstar prove his might and returned to the top spot with Pathaan's commercial success. Coming up next for him is Jawan co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Following this SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which also features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.