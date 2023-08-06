Hyderabad: Gadar 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the hugely successful Hindi film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11th, with over 110K advance tickets apparently already sold, the film is expected to exceed expectations. In addition to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film features Utkarsh Sharma, who will essay the role of their grown-up son Jeete. The much-awaited action drama will have a big Bollywood clash with OMG: Oh My God! 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

The much-anticipated sequel to Anil Sharma's Gadar is ready to go twenty years after the film's release and commercial success. The movie is currently in full swing in preparation for its August 11 release. Despite the box office clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer, the film has shown remarkable sales in advance ticket bookings.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, as of August 5, 9 PM, around 110K tickets for Gadar 2 had already been sold, totaling approximately 2.80 crores in revenue. The movie has sold almost 31K tickets in three national chains, with PVR taking the lead with 15K tickets on opening day. Just yesterday, the national chains' advancements were launched, and the reaction has been nothing short of overwhelming.

Talking about other multiplex chains, the Sunny Deol starrer received 8500 advance booking requests in INOX, while Cinepolis sold over 9500 tickets, promising a great start. The huge numbers can be accredited to the legacy of the first instalment Gadar Ek Prem Katha, which came out in 2001.

On the other hand, OMG 2 seems to be lacking behind as 17,998 tickets were sold in advance. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam play leading roles in OMG 2. Both are successful first-instalment sequels, so it will be interesting to see who the audience favours more.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, OMG 2 has been granted A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is 2 hours and 36 minutes long. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crores is of 2 hours and 35 minutes duration.

Utkarsh Sharma, talking of the major box office clash, stated: "It should be celebrated. The way Barbie and Oppenheimer came together and it was a celebration." Utkarsh will play a significant part in it with Tara Singh and Sakeena's journey in the spot light. Tara Singh crossed the border in the first installment to bring his wife home. However, he will cross the border once more, but this time it will be to retrieve his son. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is back on screen as Lord Shiv after portraying Lord Krishna in the first installment of the OMG series alongside Paresh Rawal.

