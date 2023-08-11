OMG 2 TWITTER REVIEW AKSHAY KUMAR PANKAJ TRIPATHI STARRER WINS OVER INTERNET FOR BACKING TABOO SUBJECT

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar is back on screens with yet another film based on a social topic. This time the Khiladi actor has opted for a relatively untouched subject of sex education. OMG 2 is a courtroom drama on sex education starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead.

The film hit the theatres on Friday amid stiff competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Despite lagging behind in box office advance bookings, the film has been pulling crowds given the stardom of Akshay himself. And now as the Twitter verdict is out, the Amit Rai directorial is being hailed for the subject of the film.

The satirical comedy is well-received by both critics and viewers. Fans have been gushing about the dialogue and performances of all three lead actors in the lead. In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays a messenger for Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi is a follower of Mahadev, a commoner named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Yami Gautam essays the role of attorney Sanjana Tripathi.

Fans of the actor were astounded by the compelling performances of the main characters and responded strongly, urging everyone to watch the movie. Taking to Twitter, a social media user wrote: "#OMG2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #AkshayKumar is Amazing and Highly impressive as Lord Shiva’s Doot. He delivers one of his best. He is a Courageous and Brave actor who does movies like #OMG2, Toilet Ek Prem, and Padman. This man deserves clapping 👏👏. #OMG2MovieReview."

Another one heaping praises on Akshay tweeted: "Against all odds, incl. an 'A' certificate, Tough competition from Gadar2, n limited screens. But still, his star power remains unstoppable. Proving it once again wid an impressive 75K+ adv. sales for OMG2, he's the Biggest Superstar of Indian cinema🔥🛐#AkshayKumar #OMG2Review."

Talking about the movie, a social media user wrote: "#OMG2Review Film ki Story Acchi Hai Aur Ek Social Message bhi Deti Hai. Jo Har Aam Aadmi ke liye Jaroori Hai. @akshaykumar #PankajTripathi @yamigautam Sabhi Actor's ki Performance Acchi Hai. Knowledgeable Film. Rating :- ⭐️⭐️⭐️1\2

OMG 2 is a follow-up of the 2012 smash hit OMG-Oh My God, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Actor Arun Govil, best known for portraying Lord Ram in the movie Ramayana, also has a significant role in the picture.

