OMG 2 TRAILER AKSHAY KUMAR AS LORD SHIVA BRINGS HOPE TO PANKAJ TRIPATHI IN TRYING TIMES

Hyderabad: The long-awaited trailer of OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, was unveiled on Thursday. Having already captured the audience's attention with teasers and songs, the film's makers have now unleashed the much-anticipated trailer on social media. The latest promotional asset is brimming with emotions and is deeply rooted in faith. OMG 2 trailer was scheduled to be released on August 2 but the makers delayed it by a day as a mark of respect to the renowned art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide yesterday.

As depicted in the OMG 2 trailer, Pankaj Tripathi portrays the character of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted worshiper of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar dons the role of Lord Shiva, who comes to the aid of Kanti's family in the face of a significant tragedy. Yami Gautam, on the other hand, plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Directed and written by Amit Rai, OMG 2 encountered a roadblock last month when the teaser showcased a Rudrabhishek scene of Lord Shiva using railway water. This led to the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withholding the certificate for the film's release and forwarding it to the review committee. After an arduous wait of over two weeks, the movie has now been approved with "a few modifications," securing an 'A' certificate. The release date remains unchanged, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11.

OMG 2 serves as a sequel to the successful film OMG: Oh My God, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay in the lead roles. The upcoming film reportedly delves into the topic of sex education in Indian schools. Viacom18 Studios presents the movie, which is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.

