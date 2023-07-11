OMG 2 teaser storms Twitter: Backlash over 'abhishek with drainage water' scene, anticipation grows for Akshay Kumar's comeback
Published: 6 hours ago
Hyderabad: The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 released film's teaser today. Soon after its release, OMG 2 stirred a storm in the Twitter cup as netizens are divided over the first glimpse of Kumar's film. While a section of social media users are seemingly upset over a shot, fans are sure of Akshay making a comeback with OMG 2 after consecutive flops. The film features Akshay in Lord Shiva's role while Pankaj Tripathi plays his devotee.
Within moments of its release, the OMG 2 teaser quickly dominated Twitter trends. However, the response on the micro-blogging site has been divided, with fans expressing their excitement for the sneak peek, while some individuals seemed displeased by a particular scene in the teaser.
The buzz surrounds a shot featuring Akshay Kumar sitting on a railway track, where water used to fill up the tank of the coaches showers on him. Some netizens have raised concerns, suggesting that "drainage" water was used for the scene.
So @akshaykumar is using drainage water, dirty water from the train to do the “abhishek” of Mahadev in #OMG2Teaser— काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) July 11, 2023
This Canadian deserves all the insults he gets. No wonder why #OMG2 will be his back to back 8th disaster pic.twitter.com/VDtQ8kEPuW
One disgruntled user took to Twitter, criticizing Akshay Kumar by stating, "So @akshaykumar is using drainage water, dirty water from the train to do the 'abhishek' of Mahadev in #OMG2Teaser. This Canadian deserves all the insults he gets." The user further predicted that the upcoming film would join the list of Kumar's recent debacles.
This is Drainage Water that comes out after flowing from the toilet flushes of all the trains and Apparently you who is playing “Shiva” in the movie is taking bath here.— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) July 11, 2023
When will you stop hurting our sentiments ?#OMG2 #OMG2Teaser @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar @yamigautam… pic.twitter.com/N86qGfQ3rO
Another user echoed these sentiments, exclaiming, "This is Drainage Water that comes out after flowing from the toilet flushes of all the trains, and apparently, you, who is playing 'Shiva' in the movie, is taking a bath here." The user questioned Kumar and the makers of OMG 2, demanding to know when they would cease "hurting sentiments."
Interestingly, the same shot is being lauded by netizens as it features a moon over Akshay's head and the water falling over his head symbolizes Ganga dripping from his dreadlock. Despite the trolls, the OMG 2 teaser also garnered immense appreciation from Akshay Kumar's devoted fans. Excited admirers of the actor are already foreseeing a potential hit with OMG 2.
Look at the Picture :— TA 💫 #OMG2on11thAugust (@Tirlovesha) July 11, 2023
The Moving Train represents the Whole World.
Meanwhile Mahadev is in the Ganges with the Moon on top.
WHAT A Blockbuster DETAILING 🙌🙌#OMG2Teaser #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/h3DuCU1n9f
Impressed by the teaser, a fan exclaimed, "Just pure, pure, pure, and pure GOOSEBUMPS...💥💥💥🔥🔥Thank you @akshaykumar for this amazing teaser, now looking forward to this masterpiece...💥💥." Another fan mentioned, "Indeed, the team has elevated their game and met fans' expectations." The fans were particularly impressed with the captivating signature tune of "Har Har Mahadev," which intensified the impact of the OMG 2 teaser.
#AkshayKumar's entry scene as Bhagwan Bholenath is absolutely chilling. #OMG2— Atharva राज🚩 (@RajAtharva30) July 11, 2023
GOOSEBUMPS STUFF 💥 #OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/DI0lhCgsu3
What a Blockbuster trailer it is... Haters bhi isme kami nahi nikal sakte it is that superb.. When Akshay Kumar sir as Mahadev come out of water and Give blessings to his bhakt it gave me chills throughout my body. Har Har Mahadev #AkshayKumar #OMG2Teaser #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/KbIg5eEJAI— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) July 11, 2023
Helmed by Amit Rai, the film is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God! which was released in 2012. Slated to arrive in the theaters on August 11, OMG 2 will be locking horns with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.
