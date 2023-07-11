Hyderabad: The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 released film's teaser today. Soon after its release, OMG 2 stirred a storm in the Twitter cup as netizens are divided over the first glimpse of Kumar's film. While a section of social media users are seemingly upset over a shot, fans are sure of Akshay making a comeback with OMG 2 after consecutive flops. The film features Akshay in Lord Shiva's role while Pankaj Tripathi plays his devotee.

Within moments of its release, the OMG 2 teaser quickly dominated Twitter trends. However, the response on the micro-blogging site has been divided, with fans expressing their excitement for the sneak peek, while some individuals seemed displeased by a particular scene in the teaser.

The buzz surrounds a shot featuring Akshay Kumar sitting on a railway track, where water used to fill up the tank of the coaches showers on him. Some netizens have raised concerns, suggesting that "drainage" water was used for the scene.

One disgruntled user took to Twitter, criticizing Akshay Kumar by stating, "So @akshaykumar is using drainage water, dirty water from the train to do the 'abhishek' of Mahadev in #OMG2Teaser. This Canadian deserves all the insults he gets." The user further predicted that the upcoming film would join the list of Kumar's recent debacles.

Another user echoed these sentiments, exclaiming, "This is Drainage Water that comes out after flowing from the toilet flushes of all the trains, and apparently, you, who is playing 'Shiva' in the movie, is taking a bath here." The user questioned Kumar and the makers of OMG 2, demanding to know when they would cease "hurting sentiments."

Interestingly, the same shot is being lauded by netizens as it features a moon over Akshay's head and the water falling over his head symbolizes Ganga dripping from his dreadlock. Despite the trolls, the OMG 2 teaser also garnered immense appreciation from Akshay Kumar's devoted fans. Excited admirers of the actor are already foreseeing a potential hit with OMG 2.

Impressed by the teaser, a fan exclaimed, "Just pure, pure, pure, and pure GOOSEBUMPS...💥💥💥🔥🔥Thank you @akshaykumar for this amazing teaser, now looking forward to this masterpiece...💥💥." Another fan mentioned, "Indeed, the team has elevated their game and met fans' expectations." The fans were particularly impressed with the captivating signature tune of "Har Har Mahadev," which intensified the impact of the OMG 2 teaser.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God! which was released in 2012. Slated to arrive in the theaters on August 11, OMG 2 will be locking horns with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.

READ | Akshay Kumar shares glimpses of blissful family holiday: 'Nothing better than these precious moments'