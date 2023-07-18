OMG 2 SONG OONCHI OONCHI WAADI ECHOES THE SACRED CONNECTION OF LORD SHIVA AND HIS ARDENT WORSHIPPER

Hyderabad: The creators of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, have released the first song from the film called Oonchi Oonchi Waadi. This song establishes Pankaj's character as an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The teaser of OMG 2 had previously revealed Akshay in the role of Lord Shiva, and the latest promotional asset offers a glimpse into the world in which the upcoming film is set.

Akshay took to social media to share the song, "Oonchi Oonchi Waadi," and wrote, "भोले शंकर 🔱 #OonchiOonchiWaadi out now." Hansraj Raghuwanshi lent his voice to the song and collaborated with Kabeer Shukla and Djstrings to pen its lyrics. Oonchi Oonchi Waadi is jointly composed by Hansraj, Djstrings, and Raahi.

The song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi showcases Pankaj's character, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, displaying unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. Akshay, as Lord Shiva, comes to the aid of Kanti's family, particularly his son, who seems to be going through a challenging phase.

The film's teaser recently sparked controversy due to a scene depicting rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water. As a result, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CFBC) refused to grant a certificate for the film's release and forwarded it to the review committee.

Apart from Akshay and Pankaj, Yami Gautam also features in OMG 2, portraying the role of a lawyer. For those unfamiliar, OMG 2 is a sequel to the film OMG: Oh My God, which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is slated to hit theaters on August 11 and will face a release clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

