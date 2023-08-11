Hyderabad: The much-anticipated clash of titans unfolded on August 11 as both Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2 debuted simultaneously. This showdown marks one of the most significant box office battles of the year, pitting two iconic franchises against each other to capture the audience's attention and dominate the box office charts.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol once again steps into the shoes of his memorable character, Tara Singh, reprising the role he portrayed in the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Alongside him, Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Sakeena, adding to the film's allure.

The movie has quickly made its presence felt, particularly shining in the tier 2 and 3 markets of North India, where it has garnered an enthusiastic response. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 is likely to rake in Rs 35 crore nett in India on day 1.

GADAR 2:

Screen count: 3600 screens (approx) Reported budget: Rs 100 cr Certification: 'U/A' Run time: 170 minutes Opening day box office: Rs 35 cr nett in India (early estimates)

Under the direction of Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and its runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes seemingly promises an engaging watch that harkens back to 2001 nostalgia. With a wide release across more than 3600 screens throughout India, Gadar 2 aims to recapture the hearts of moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) takes the stage led by Akshay Kumar. Despite high expectations, initial reports suggest that the film's reception at the box office on its opening day has been relatively subdued compared to its rival. Early estimates hint that OMG 2 may have amassed around Rs 9 crore nett in India. With a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has been released across over 1600 screens nationwide, showcasing its ambition to resonate with audiences.

OMG 2:

Screen count: 1600 (approx) Reported budget: Rs 150 cr Certification: 'A' Run time: 156 minutes Opening day box office: Rs 9 cr nett in India (early estimates)

It's noteworthy that Oh My God 2 has received an A certificate from the CBFC due to its mature content. Moreover, the film has received approval for viewing by audiences aged 12 and above in markets such as the UAE and Oman, without any edits. As a sequel to the successful 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the movie holds the promise of exploring thought-provoking themes and delivering compelling storytelling.

As cinema enthusiasts and industry insiders closely follow this captivating clash, attention now turns to the evolving box office figures and the preferences of movie enthusiasts. With both films offering their unique charms and narratives, the battle for box office supremacy is poised to be a gripping spectacle in the days ahead.

