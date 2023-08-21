Hyderabad: OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, continues to have a steady run at the box office. Despite facing tough competition from Gadar 2, the film has held its ground and performed well domestically. The movie, released on August 11 alongside Gadar 2, has managed to stand out even as Gadar 2 approaches the Rs 400 crore milestone.

Following its entry into the Rs 100 crore club, OMG 2 added another Rs 12.7 crore nett to its collection on Sunday, based on initial estimates reported by Sacnilk. With a cumulative collection of Rs 101.61 crore nett within nine days of its release in India, OMG 2 extended its total to Rs 114.31 crore nett by the end of its 10-day run, taking into account the Sunday earnings.

The film's opening figure was Rs 10.26 crore, and it achieved its highest single-day collection on day 5 with Rs 17.1 crore. Over the first week, it amassed Rs 85.05 crore nett. In its second week, the movie secured Rs 6.03 crore nett on Friday, Rs 10.53 crore nett on Saturday, and Rs 12.70 crore nett on Sunday, based on early approximations.

OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar in the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi as a devout follower of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, and Yami Gautam as a lawyer. The film explores the theme of sex education. It is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Wakaoo Films, and Cape Of Good Films.

Initially, there were reports of the film facing scrutiny from the censor board due to its sensitive subject matter, but it ultimately received an 'A' (adults only) certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was allowed to proceed with its release.

