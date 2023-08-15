Hyderabad: The release clash between Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office on August 11 continues to yield interesting results. While Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, Akshay's OMG 2 is also having a decent run a the box office. On day 4 of its release, OMG 2 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Monday, August 14, marked a significant milestone for Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. The film successfully surpassed the coveted Rs 50 crore benchmark. A decade after the original OMG, the second installment graced the screens on August 11, locking horns with Gadar 2, featuring Sunny and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. With Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles, OMG 2 has been underperforming when compared to Gadar 2 but when viewed independently, the box office numbers are not disappointing.

OMG 2 was among the highly anticipated released of the year. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered an impressive Rs 11.50 crore on day 4, which fell on a Monday (August 14). Consequently, its cumulative box office collection now totals Rs 54.61 crore. Furthermore, on August 14, OMG 2 maintained an overall occupancy rate of 44.03 percent.

Directed by Amit Rai, the movie showcases Akshay Kumar portraying the character of Lord Shiva. Alongside Kumar, the film features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. Billed as a satirical comedy-drama, OMG 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The production is backed by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, with Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi serving as the creative producer. The cinematography is masterfully handled by Amalendu Chaudhary.

