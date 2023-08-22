Hyderabad: Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) continues to witness a downward trend after having an impressive second Sunday at the box office. The film headlined by Akshay Kumar is braving the tsunami that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 stirred at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 12, Akshay's OMG 2 raked in Rs 3 crore nett in the domestic market. The film declined by 20 percent in India on Tuesday. At the end of 12-day run in theaters, the film amassed Rs 120.42 crore nett in India. While holding its own amid Gadar 2 wave, in Hindi market OMG 2 had an overall occupancy of 15.63 percent on August 22.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as a messenger of God. Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film reportedly faced scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to its sensitive subject matter, but the film was later cleared for release with an 'A' (adults only) certification.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pavan Malhotra. It is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's OMG - Oh My God!. The film was released in theatres on August 11 alongside Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2.

