OLD VIDEO REVEALS KARAN JOHAR SAYING HE WANTED TO MURDER ANUSHKA SHARMAS CAREER

Hyderabad: An old video of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, which is doing rounds on the internet, shows the filmmaker talking about his attempt to "destroy" Anushka Sharma's career. In the video, Karan can be heard saying how he "wanted to murder" the actor's career before she made her Bollywood debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. However, after Karan saw her work, he realized that Anushka was a capable actor. In response to the video, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani once again brought up the much-discussed "insider-outsider" topic.

The video is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, which was attended by Karan with Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the promotion of his movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan said, "I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career. That's because when Aditya Chopra showed me her photo, I was like 'no, no, crazy or what, you signing her, you insane'. You don't have to sign Anushka Sharma. I was working behind the scene sabotaging her completely as there was another main actress who I wanted Adi to sign at the moment."

However, Anushka's performance in Band Baaja Baaraat, according to Karan, drastically altered his perspective. The filmmaker offered an apology and a compliment to the actor, saying, "Apology because I felt so embarrassed that I would have genuinely wrecked the graph of a talented actor, and secondly a compliment because I thought she was amazing." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma made her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the widely popular 2008 movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.