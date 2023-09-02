Hyderabad: On superstar Pawan Kalyan's 52nd birthday, the makers of his upcoming film OG unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Saturday. The upcoming gangster drama stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. The intense OG glimpse titled as 'Hungry Cheetah' introduces the power star as a ruthless gangster who is all set to return to Mumbai after a hiatus.

Going by OG glimpse, the upcoming film is amped up by the elements of a commercial actioner. In the OG teaser, Pawan Kalyan looks his stylish best in formal pants and neatly tucked-in shirts. Interestingly, his look in the OG glimpse seems quite opposite to his role as a daredevil gangster who unleashes a bloodbath with a samurai sword leaving no trace of the enemy in Mumbai's underworld.

On a related note, OG will mark Emraan Hashmi's foray into Telugu filmdom. The actor is tapped to play a fierce antagonist in the film which also stars Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, OG is written and directed by Sujeeth who has earlier helmed Prabhas starrer Saaho and romantic comedy Run Raja Run featuring Sharwanand. The makers have roped in Thaman S to score the music of OG which is yet to get a release date.

