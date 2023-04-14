NYSA DEVGAN CORRECTS PAPS FINALLY REVEALS THE CORRECT PRONUNCIATION OF HER NAME WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted with her friends in Mumbai on Thursday night. The star kid looked gorgeous as ever but what was unique about this brief encounter with the paparazzi was Nysa Devgan correcting the paparazzi who mispronounced her name. There has always been confusion surrounding her name and Nysa finally decided to clarify the pronunciation once and for all.

Coming out from the venue, she was clicked by paparazzi stationed outside the Bandra restaurant. On spotting her, the paps started calling her 'Nyasa' to which she retorted, 'My name is Nissa'. With this, the paps broke into a celebratory frenzy and corrected themselves.

Nysa Devgan was spotted in Mumbai last night with her pal Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. The duo was photographed by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Bandra, where Mouni Roy and choreographer Tushar Kalia were also spotted. Nysa, who is known for her glamorous appearances at B-Town parties, was seen dressed casually in a knotted top and high-rise jeans. She wore her hair loose and finished off her look with white shoes.

Prior to this, Nysa was seen with her mother, Kajol, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event. The mother-daughter duo posed for photographers in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gowns in white and shimmering silver. Despite having made no official debut in the entertainment industry, Nysa Devgan piques the interest of fans on social media.

She already has several social media pages dedicated to her where fans can learn more about the star kid. She is frequently seen with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal.

