Hyderabad: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha garnered attention on social media after a video of her singing the Bollywood song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan at the premiere of her movie Akelli in Israel went viral. This event took place just before the Hamas attack that left her stranded in the war-torn nation.

As reported earlier, Nushrratt had traveled to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival for the premiere of Akelli. The video captures her joyful performance alongside her co-star Tsahi Halevi and others before the situation escalated due to the conflict.

On October 8, Nushrratt returned to Mumbai, visibly exhausted and distressed. Concerns arose when she was reported as being stuck in Israel with no communication. Her publicist explained the situation, mentioning that Nushrratt had been in a basement for safety reasons and they were working to ensure her safe return to India.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to India from Israel on October 8

Akelli, directed by Pranay Meshram, is a thriller drama film that was released in Indian theaters on August 25. Interestingly, the movie's plot also revolves around an Indian girl facing challenges in a combat zone as she strives for survival.

Coming up next for Nushrratt is Chhorii 2, which is a horror film that tells the story of Sakshi, a pregnant woman who moves to a new house with her husband. Helmed by Vishal Furia Chhorii 2 also features Soha Ali Khan and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles. She also has in her kitty a Hindi remake of SS Rajamouil-directed Chatrapati which featured Prabhas in the lead role.