NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA ROPED IN FOR HINDI REMAKE OF CHATRAPATHI

Mumbai Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to feature in the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli s 2005 movie Chatrapathi the makers said on Monday Billed as a highoctane action drama the upcoming film will see Nushrratt star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda The film is all set to hit the screens on May 12The Chhorii star said she is excited about her first panIndia action drama I couldn t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing costar Sreenivas Nushrratt said in a statement Sreenivas who is making his Hindi debut with the film said that working with Nushrratt has been a great experience It was very easy to share the camaraderie and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film Chatrapathi is very special to us and we only hope the audience likes it I am excited for the 12th of May he addedAlso read Trailer for Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer horror flick Chhorii unveiled by Prime VideoChatrapathi presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada Pen Studios is directed by V V Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad The film also stars Bhagyashree Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles Fans anticipate it to be a visual extravaganza with an engrossing plot and intense action scenesNushrratt Bharuccha s notable work includes Love Sex Aur Dhokha Pyaar Ka Punchnama Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Dream Girl Chhorii Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu With agency inputs