Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully returned to India after facing a challenging situation in Israel due to a recent attack by Hamas militants. Nushrratt had traveled to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which took place from September 28 to October 7.

Nushrratt's publicist shared update on her safe return to a newswire and said that they have established contact with the actor and, with the assistance of the Embassy, arrangements for her safe journey back home are done. Due to the lack of direct flights, Nushrratt is currently on a connecting flight to India. For security reasons, the publicist did not divulge more details. However, as soon as she lands in India, her team will share an update. Nushrratt's represetative said that they are immensely relieved and grateful that she is now safe and on her way back.

Accordign to reports, Nushrratt's team had lost contact with her following an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. This attack occurred at dawn and tragically resulted in the loss of at least 22 lives in Israel. In response to this grave situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of "war" and vowed to exact an "unprecedented price" from the responsible parties.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, 38, is known for her roles in popular films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Chhorii. Her most recent appearance was in the thriller drama titled Akelli.