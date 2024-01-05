Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan sealed the marriage papers with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family, including Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The two solemnised their relationship with a registered marriage. As per reports, the couple has planned a grand wedding in Udaipur on January 8, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai on January 13.

The destination wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will take place in Udaipur. The wedding programmes will begin on January 8th. The wedding festivities will take place in Udaipur for three days, from January 8 to 10. This event will take place in the Raj Aravali Hotel in Kodiyat, near Udaipur. Not only that, but Aamir Khan will visit Udaipur before the wedding.

As per speculations, Aamir Khan may visit Udaipur on January 5 to see to the preparations. However, other family members from both sides will start pouring in from January 7. Approximately, over 200 people will be attending this royal wedding in Udaipur. The guests will leave Udaipur on January 10 after three days of wedding festivities.

The guests will depart Udaipur on January 10 after three days of wedding festivities. Talking about the Mumbai reception scheduled for January 13, Aamir has reportedly extended an invitation to the Ambani family, as well as personalities from the film industry across languages, to the gala event in Mumbai. A spectacular event will be held at the BKC Jio Centre, and the who's who of Bollywood and people from the political circle would be in attendance.