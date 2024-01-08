NUPUR IRA UDAIPUR WEDDING BRIDE HAS A BLAST WITH GIRL GANG IN LATEST VIDEO NEWLYWEDS HUG AZAD KHAN

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare officially tied the knot in a registered marriage ceremony on January 3, 2024. The couple had been in a long-term relationship before tying the knot. The wedding took place in Mumbai, and now they are all geared up for their traditional celebrations in Udaipur. Various videos of these festivities have been shared on social media platforms.

Ira took to her Instagram Story to share several moments, one of which captures a warm celebratory dinner that marked the beginning of the wedding festivities. The couple and their near and dear ones are engaged in a vibrant cultural extravaganza. The videos display the bridal party enjoying themselves in Udaipur with activities such as Sufi sangeet, candlelight dinners, and boat rides. Aamir Khan, a proud father, was seen greeting the guests in a traditional Kurta Pajama attire.

Additionally, Ira shared an endearing picture featuring her half-brother Azad Rao Khan, where she and Nupur hugged him from each side. Ira looked stunning in a black gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorized with a simple necklace. Nupur opted for a black shirt and trousers, complemented by a matching tie and waistcoat. The 11-year-old Azad looked smart in a blue suit along with his glasses.

