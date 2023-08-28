Hyderabad: The Central government on Monday released a commemorative silver coin of Rs 100 featuring the image of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the TDP's founder and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Droupadi Murmu, the President, who also presided over the event, released the coin. The programme was attended by the sons, daughters and the extended family of NTR. Several videos of the event are doing the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, trending with the hashtag "#JoharNTR".

As per a report, the newly introduced coin has a value of Rs 100. The coin's additional features include a 44 mm diametre and a composition of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% zinc. Other specifics of the coin include three lions and the Ashoka Chakra on one side of the coin, and on the other side, there is a picture of NTR, along with the inscription 'Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satha Jayanti'.

Earlier in February, it was reportedly revealed that the NTR family would be in contact with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch the commemorative coin on the 100th birth anniversary of the renowned actor-turned-politician. Daggubati Purandeswari, a former Union Minister, made the announcement at NTR's birth anniversary.

One of the greatest actors to ever work in Indian cinema, NT Rama Rao appeared in more than 300 films over the course of a decade-long career. He was one of the Telugu film industry's most important figures. He is also credited with starting the Telugu language movement and the Telugu Cultural Renaissance.

NT Rama Rao served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms and was referred to as Anna Garu (Elder Brother) by his fans. Several awards, including two National Film Awards, one Nandi Award, and one Filmfare Award, have been bestowed on the renowned actor. In 1968, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour in India.