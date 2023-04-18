NTR30 SAIF ALI KHAN COMMENCES SHOOTING FOR JR NTRS NEXT WITH JANHVI KAPOOR

Mumbai Actor Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday joined the cast of superstar Jr NTR s next feature film Production banner NTR Arts shared the news of Saif joining the panIndia movie s cast which also includes actor Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role The chatter around NTR30 has been rife right from the word go While it will witness Janhvi s foray into south cinema the film will be NTR s first outing after his monstrous hit RRR With Saif coming on board the casting coup for NRT30 only got a notch more interesting The studio also posted photos of Saif s meeting with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva Team NTR30 welcomes SaifAliKhan on board The National Awardwinning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama NTR Arts posted on Twitter The movie marks the first collaboration between Saif and Jr NTR It is slated to be released in theatres on April 5 2024 Earlier makers released Janhvi s first look from the film on her birthday in March When Jr NTR commenced the shoot on April 1 an intriguing video of the actor stormed social media Tentatively titled NTR30 the movie is billed as a highoctane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of IndiaREAD Kareena Kapoor reveals hubby Saif Ali Khan wears torn tshirts at home buys trousers only when reminded ofMeanwhile Saif will be next seen in Prabhasled mythological drama Adipurush which has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu The 52yearold actor will be seen playing Lankesh in the film which is helmed by Om Raut After the teaser of Adipurush dropped Saif s look in the film courted controversy following which Om said that the character in his film is what Raavan looks like in today s time The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16