NTR 30 FIRST LOOK TO BE OUT ON JR NTRS BIRTHDAY FANS CANT KEEP CALM

Hyderabad: This year, Jr NTR's birthday will be a little more special for his admirers as makers have announced to drop the first look poster on the same day. Man of Masses Jr NTR's upcoming fil NTR 30's first look will be released on his birthday, that is, May 19, by the film's producers. The makers of NTR 30 announced the news on social media by sharing a new poster of the film.

Along with the poster, makers in the latest update wrote, "Get ready to watch the MASS #NTR30 First Look from the guy himself at 7:02PM... Keep an eye on @jrntr#NTR30. Previously, the producers released another poster that read: The only thing more FRIGHTENING than him is HIS STORY #NTR30FirstLook tonight at 7.02 PM Stay connected to @jrntr !. To keep fans equipped for recent developments on the project, the creators shared a post, which read: 'The sea is full of his stories 🌊...written in blood 🩸' #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @jrntr 's birthday ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

The comment section was inundated by heart and fire emoticons as fans wait in desperation fort eh first look poster. many even urged to release the teaser. Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "it's not pan India it's pan world movie 🥵 Korru & NTR Anna." Many others wrote: "Waiting."

The posters have fans getting intrigued. Fans cannot wait for Jr NTR's next after the global success of RRR. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. NTR 30 also marks the return of NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva. It will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

Helmed by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, it is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan both play key roles in the film. Janhvi, who has been cast as a leading heroine in the film, stated that she has manifested this project and that it has been her long-time desire to work with Jr NTR. "I'm literally counting down the days," she explained. "Every day, I message the director. Working with Jr. NTR has been a dream come true. I recently re-watched RRR," she quipped.

Also read: NTR30: Saif Ali Khan commences shooting for Jr NTR's next with Janhvi Kapoor