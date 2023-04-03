Hyderabad: A video of Aryan Khan from the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The clip which is being highly circulated on Twitter, features Aryan enjoying his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan's performance on stage.

Aryan, who attended the event with his mother Gauri Khan, and sister Suhana Khan, was seen in a hall packed with A-listers hooting and cheering as SRK grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. In the video which went viral in a short period of time, Aryan can be seen smiling broadly as he watches his father's performance. Netizens are in disbelief as they got to see the 25-year-old son of SRK smiling in the video. Which according to them is a rare sight.

Surprised by getting a glimpse of Aryan in a lighter mood, A fan asked, "Yeh hasta bhi hai?" while another said, "Feels so good to see Aryan smiling. It must be a proud moment for him to see his father dance and people enjoying the performance." Another wrote, "Wow wait I cannot believe. Is that Aryan smiling??? And smiling at SRK's performance. Day is made."

Aryan also garnered media attention for his gentlemanly gesture toward sister Suhana. In a video from the pink carpet of the NMACC gala, Aryan was seen maintaining distance from his younger sister while having his arm around her waist. His gesture, however, had social media divided as many felt that he is being 'too formal' while others were defending Aryan as a 'well-bought up starkid.'