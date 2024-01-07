Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's last offering Animal was a box office phenomenon. The actors and crew of the film were treated to a success celebration on Saturday night. Attending the occasion were members of the film's cast, including Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. However, what stole the limelight was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry at the success bash.

Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor at Animal success party (ANI photo)

Ranbir was spotted posing alongside wife Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in a video. Alia and Ranbir posed both alone and together for the shutterbugs. Alia chose to wear a blue halter dress with heels. On the other hand, Ranbir sported a black velvet blazer with black slacks and a black shirt.

The two looked mesmerising together. As soon as the video hit the internet, fans went gaga over their looks. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: "Now that’s a power couple." Another one commented: "Best couple in Bollywood." A social media wrote: "Queen and king."

In a different video, Rashmika and Ranbir hugged each other at the function. Female leads Rashmika and Triptii also gave each other hugs. Apart from the cast, attending the celebration were Tamannaah Bhatia, Genelia D'Souza with husband Riteish Deshmukh, Manushi Chillar, Rasha Thadani and others.