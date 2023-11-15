Hyderabad: At the Diwali celebration organized by Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, singer Raja Kumari gave a captivating performance. Telugu actor Chiranjeevi was spotted dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan title track alongside her in a video shared by the rapper. This grand event, held at Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad, became one of the most talked-about Diwali bashes in the city.

The fever of Diwali 2023 has engulfed the entire nation, attracting not only Bollywood stars but also South celebrities who hosted extravagant parties at their homes. Among these, Chiranjeevi's house witnessed one of the most illustrious gatherings. Prominent figures from the Telugu film fraternity graced this Diwali celebration, ensuring a star-studded affair.

Raja Kumari experienced a joyful Diwali as she joined Chiranjeevi and other Telugu stars in celebrating the festival. She took to her Instagram profile, showcasing numerous photos and videos from the event, accompanied by a lengthy caption. She wrote in her caption, “Home is where the heart is ❤️ Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly…NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela. Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me 🪔”

Recently, the Indian-American rapper shared a series of photos and videos on her social media platform. These posts featured the likes of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Lakshmi Manchu, and several others. In one of the videos, Raja Kumari, the international sensation, set the perfect mood for the night. Her enthralling songs compelled everyone to hit the dance floor.

At the celebration, she even performed her latest chartbuster, the title song of Jawan. Ram Charan joyously danced to the beats alongside her, while Chiranjeevi eventually joined in, effortlessly captivating the crowd. The party was graced by the presence of prominent personalities such as Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Venkatesh Daggubati, and other renowned individuals.

For the unversed, Raja Kumari recently collaborated with Anirudh Ravichander for the title song of Jawan. During this time, she expressed her fondness for Bollywood and how it helped her connect with her Indian roots. Svetha Yallapragada Rao, known by her stage name Raja Kumari has also lent her vocal prowess for the track titled Sherni Aayi in Aarya 3, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead.