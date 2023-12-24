NOTHING MUCH TO SEE HERE JUST PARINEETI CHOPRA EXPLORING CHRISTMAS FERVOR IN LONDON CALLS RAGHAV CHADHA SANTA FOR LIFE

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra recently shared moments from her festive preparations for Christmas 2023 following her marriage to Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in September. In a delightful Instagram post, she showcased a charming picture with her 'Santa for life,' Raghav Chadha, taken during their London vacation, giving followers a glimpse into their Christmas celebrations.

Known for their adorable moments, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have captured attention with their affectionate pictures and videos. Celebrating their first Christmas together as a married couple in London, Parineeti shared an endearing photo with her husband, referring to him as her eternal Santa.

Today, on December 24, Parineeti shared a romantic snapshot with Raghav Chadha on her Instagram, marking their inaugural Christmas as a wedded pair in London. The post was captioned, “Falling on my Santa for life” accompanied by festive emojis.

The image portrays the couple sharing an intimate hug, with Parineeti leaning towards Raghav, eyes closed in contentment, while Raghav gazes affectionately at his wife. Fans showered the couple with love and Christmas wishes in response to the heartwarming post.

Additionally, Parineeti shared glimpses of her Christmas festivities through Instagram stories. These included a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with red baubles and a table embellished with miniature houses, evoking the festive spirit. She also showcased a spread of delectable treats like cookies, bread rolls, and pastries, perfectly capturing the essence of the holiday season.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a lavish Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur earlier this year on September 24, attended by numerous dignitaries, including Delhi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal.