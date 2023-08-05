NOTHING MUCH TO SEE HERE JUST MAHESH BABU AND FAMILY OOZING TOURISTY VIBES IN PICTURES FROM SCOTLAND

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his family are on a holiday abroad is known. While the Srimanthudu star shares pictures of his personal life gingerly, Namrata keeps treating fans with some interesting images of her superstar husband on social media. On Saturday, the star wife and former actor took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from the Ghattamaneni family's holiday diaries from Scotland.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata dropped an album of ten pictures and captioned it with, "A journey through time in this iconic fortress!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle... and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏰." The first image on Namrata's post features her clicking a selfie while Mahesh poses with their kids Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni in the background. In another picture, the fabulous foursome oozed touristy vibes as they pose for a family photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh has Trivikram Srinivas helmed Guntur Kaaram on the floors. The action comedy also features Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead roles. Earlier, Pooja Hegde's exit from the project kept the upcoming film in the headlines. After Pooja opted out of the film, the makers of Guntur Kaaram roped in Meenakshii who has already wrapped up a schedule with Mahesh.

The actor will also be teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a jungle adventure. Touted to be the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema, the upcoming film is said to be envisioned on the lines of Indiana Jones. Written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, Mehesh's film with Rajamouli will be extensively shot in Amazon Forest.

