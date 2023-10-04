Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are currently in Italy as they shoot for their highly anticipated film Fighter. This dynamic duo, known for their remarkable acting prowess and on-screen charisma, is currently busy in the beautiful Italian landscape, where they are said to be canning Fighter songs.

News of their Italian adventure emerged a couple of weeks ago when a sun-kissed picture of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Fighter set social media abuzz. However, a new image has now surfaced, depicting a heartwarming moment shared between Hrithik, Deepika, Fighter's director Siddharth Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis, and others.

In this viral picture, the backdrop is nothing short of breathtaking. The azure skies and picturesque surroundings of Italy serve as a stunning canvas for team Fighter's coffee time. Hrithik is seen enthusiastically taking a selfie, while Deepika leans in gracefully for a joint snapshot. They are seated around a table, sharing a jovial coffee break with Siddharth, his wife Mamta Anand, Bosco, and other colleagues.

Hrithik is dressed casually in a blue tee and a black hoodie, exuding his signature charm, while Deepika looks elegant in a white ensemble paired with black slippers. Their radiant expressions capture the essence of this delightful moment.

Hrithik and Deepika are set to film two songs in Italy. One of these songs promises to be a foot-tapping dance number, reminiscent of the popular track Ghungroo from WAR. Composed by the renowned duo Vishal and Shekhar, this song is expected to make waves upon its release while the choreography, spearheaded by Bosco and Ceasar, promises to offer several catchy hook steps.