NOTHING MUCH TO SEE HERE JUST BIPASHA BASU GROOVING TO TAYLOR SWIFTS NEVER GROW UP WITH DAUGHTER DEVI

Hyderabad: Actor Bipasha Basu on Wednesday dropped an adorable video with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The new mommy took to Instagram to share a video which is apparently the cutest clip you will see on the internet today. The mother-daughter duo is seemingly bonding big time over music and dance if their latest video is anything to go by.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha dropped a short video clip featuring herself and the little princess. The actor is seen donning pink summer wear while she dolled up her daughter in a yellow top and white bottom. Carrying Devi in a baby sling, Bipasha is seen creating memories with her tiny tot.

In the video, the 44-year-old actor is seen dancing to the tunes of Taylor Swift's 2010 released superhit song Never Grow Up as she enjoys some quality time with her little one. Sharing the video, Bipasha revealed that dancing with her daughter has become her favorite thing of late. "Dancing with Devi ❤️🧿💃🏻Is my most favourite thing to do now❤️🧿 #mamaandbaby #motherhood #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover #bepresent," wrote the actor alongside the video.

For unversed, Bipasha and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi last November. The couple embraced parenthood after six years of their marriage and the arrival of Devi was announced via a social media post. Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 after a year of courtship. The cupid is said to have struck the couple while working together on the 2015 released horror film Alone.