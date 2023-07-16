NOTHING MUCH TO SEE HERE JUST BABY JANHVI KAPOOR GORGING ON FOOD IN CUTENESS OVERLOADED VIDEO

Hyderabad: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Bawaal. The actor is known for putting her most fashionable foot forward during the promotional spree. Amidst the glossy and glamourous Bawaal promotion looks, Ms. Kapoor treated her fans with a childhood video, and need we say it's overloaded with cuteness?

On Sunday, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback video. The actor dropped an adorable video from the treasure trove of childhood memories. In the video, Kapoor is seen donning a blue dress while her curly locks are tied in a ponytail, and pink baby hair clips keep her mane in place as she relishes food.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Has anything changed at all really." Janhvi's caption on the video is apparently hinting at her love for food. In the throwback video, a voice is being heard about how baby Janhvi's hair got smeared with food while her reply is incomprehensible.

Coming back to Bawaal, Janhvi will be seen playing Nisha who is quite relentless in her belief in the institution of marriage and doesn't give up on love while also preserving her identity and self-respect. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the relationship drama also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Bawaal is all set to release digitally on July 21.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has wrapped up shooting for Sharan Sharma-directed sports drama Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. The actor will also be foraying into Telugu filmdom with RRR star Jr. NTR's upcoming film Devera. Kapoor recently kickstarted shooting for National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming film Ulajh co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

