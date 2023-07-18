NOTHING MUCH TO SEE HERE JUST ANANYA PANDAY AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR LOCKED IN ADORABLE GAZE

Hyderabad: A recent photograph of actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dining together at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal has created a buzz online. Although the rumored couple is currently on vacation, they have not shared any photos together on their Instagram accounts. After attending a concert in Madrid, Spain, the rumoured lovebirds were all over the internet as their PDA-filled pictures from Lisbon leaked online.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared the new viral picture, which captures Aditya wearing a blue shirt engaged in conversation with Ananya. On the other hand, the Liger actor is seen wearing a short white dress paired with a pink shrug and sporting a ponytail. The picture captures Ananya adoringly looking into Aditya's eyes.

Aditya and Ananya's viral pictures have left fans excited as they are enthusiastically reacting to the budding romance between the two. While a fan commented on Aditya's captivating eyes another noted Ananya's apparent love for him. Someone also mentioned that the photo was taken at Timeout Market in Lisbon, a popular food market. However, some expressed concerns about invading their privacy without their consent.

On the work front, Ananya will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and has other projects lined up, such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, as well as a web show titled Call Me Bae. She has also wrapped up shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane helmed cyber thriller Control. Meanwhile, Aditya recently appeared in the thriller web show The Night Manager and the crime thriller film Gumraah. He is set to appear in Metro... In Dino directed by Anurag Basu.

