NOTHING BEATS HAVING FUN WITH FRIENDS AKSHAY KUMAR DANCES HIS HEART OUT IN FUNNY FRIENDSHIP DAY VIDEO

Hyderabad: It's Friendship Day, and while the rest of the globe is busy celebrating, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar did it in his own unique way. Ahead of OMG 2 release, Akshay took to Instagram to share a fun video, dancing and singing with his friends only to emphasise the importance of having friends in one's life. The actor dropped the video on friendship day, which is celebrated around the globe on the first Sunday of August.

Even though Akshay is busy promoting his forthcoming flick OMG2 across the country, he made time to celebrate Friendship Day with his besties. In the video, Akki can be seen dancing and singing with his bunch of friends. With a broom in his hand, the Rustam actor danced and sang to the tune of Kya Hua Tera Waada from the 1977 hit film Hum Kisise Kum Nahi. Akshay danced while his friends laughed and joined him adding to the fun.

Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re actor wrote: "दोस्तों के साथ मस्ती करने का कोई मुक़ाबला नहीं… No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me :) May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay (Nothing beats having fun with friends...)." As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans rushed to the comment section to wish the actor on Friendship Day. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Happy friendship day❤🔥😊" Another one wrote: "We also deserve a friend like Akshay Kumar 🙈"

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film OMG 2, which is a sequel to his earlier hit film OMG. The trailer of the film was released recently and was well accepted by the audience. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

