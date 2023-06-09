NOT OTT AKSHAY KUMARS OMG 2 TO HIT BIG SCREENS ON THIS DATE

Hyderabad The makers of OMG 2 the spiritual sequel of OMG Oh My God have at last finalised the release date of their film which features Akshay Kumar in the lead Taking to Instagram Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the film The actor sharing the poster of the film wrote We are coming You also come 11th August In theatres OMG2 A few weeks ago there were reports that suggested OMG2 was going to release on OTT with platforms like Voot and Jio Cinema being the forerunners But with the latest update fans can now watch Akshay on the big screen OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with Akshay KumarOh My God 2 helmed by Amit Rai and the tale will focus on India s education system notably adult education According to a source the theme of the picture is very significant and any decision on the release strategy must take into account the fact that this film needs a large audience particularly from B and C centres The first film OMG was warmly welcomed by moviegoers and became one of the most commercially successful films of 2012 It concentrated on Kanji Lalji Mehta an atheist who ran a shop selling Hindu idols and antiques After his shop is damaged by an earthquake he sues God because he cannot acquire insurance On the professional front Akshay Kumar will next collaborate with Dinesh Vijan on Sky Force in which he will play an Indian Air Force officerBased on Akshay s track record three of his last 10 films Laxmii Atrangi Re and Cutputli have been released via OTT platforms The other seven films released in theatres were Sooryavanshi and Selfiee while Samrat Prithviraj Bachchhan Pandey Ram Setu Bell Bottom and Raksha Bandhan underperformedAlso read Akshay Kumar flaunts tattoo of son s name in shirtless pic as he wraps up shoot schedule in Uttarakhand