Hyderabad: Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar has recently shared exciting insights about the upcoming movie Animal, starring the talented Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for this ambitious project, describing it as a "pan-world film." Bhushan's latest statement on Animal has piqued the interest of Ranbir's fans.

Animal comes on the heels of the success of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and Ranbir Kapoor is geared up to deliver another remarkable performance in the gangster drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bhushan Kumar emphasized that Animal will be a perfect blend of drama, storytelling, intense action sequences, and heartfelt emotions.

One of the key highlights of Animal is expected to be the stellar performances by a cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Bhushan Kumar lauded the actors for their dedication and talent, further solidifying his claim that Animal is destined to be a global sensation.

Bhushan Kumar hinted at the tremendous anticipation building around Animal by mentioning the positive reception of its pre-teaser among audiences. The T-Series head-honcho even suggested that they are considering unveiling the official teaser as a special treat on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

With a scheduled release date in December, fans of Ranbir Kapoor are eagerly anticipating another blockbuster from the actor, who is riding high on the success of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

READ | Watch: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal got pushed to December