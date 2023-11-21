NOT GOOD KARTIK AARYAN ON SARA ALI KHAN AND ANANYA PANDAY DISCUSSING RELATIONSHIPS ON KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan discussed her past relationship with Kartik Aaryan on the show Koffee with Karan Season 8, where Ananya Panday, who also had a rumored relationship with Kartik, joined her. Kartik, however, has chosen to keep his personal life private and emphasised in an interview that he prefers focusing on his work rather than discussing relationships in public. He highlighted the importance of respecting the privacy of relationships, stating that if it involves two people, others should refrain from discussing it publicly.

Expressing his belief that both parties in a relationship should maintain confidentiality, Kartik mentioned the significance of respecting the time spent together, even if things don't work out. He underlined the mutual respect that should be upheld, as talking about a relationship involves consideration for both individuals involved.

In a recent interview, Kartik was asked about how he was asked about how he looks at people discussing him on Koffee with Karan. The actor made it clear that he doesn't appreciate the chatter around his personal life. "One thing I believe is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships," Kartik said in Hindi.

"It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. When you are with someone, you don’t imagine things not working out. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both," said Kartik on his personal life being discussed on Karan Johar's show.

While Kartik and Sara were romantically involved during the filming of Love Aaj Kal, they later separated. Despite the breakup, they appear amicable, often attending events together. Similarly, Kartik and Ananya also had a brief relationship, confirmed by Karan Johar on an episode of Koffee with Karan.

During a previous season of Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's banter hinted at Sara's past relationship, creating a light-hearted moment on the show. Sara's witty response about her "ex being everyone's ex" hinted at Kartik Aaryan, sparking laughter among the guests and the host.