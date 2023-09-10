Hyderabad: Budding actor Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, opened up about his perceived identity as a star kid in the film industry. Babil, who is busy promoting his film Friday Night Plan, stated that he is not a typical star kid, emphasizing that his father, although widely admired, was not considered a "star" in the industry.

In a recent promotional interview, Babil Khan highlighted that he does not aspire to imitate his father's illustrious career. The 26-year-old actor also expressed his perspective on his own journey in the world of cinema. He firmly believes in paving his path and creating his own identity within the industry. His approach is one of individuality, where he recognizes his own set of challenges and ambitions, separate from his father's legacy.

Addressing the issue of nepotism, Babil distinguished his situation by asserting that he is not a traditional star kid. Instead, he proudly identifies as Irrfan's son, acknowledging the distinct privileges and opportunities that come with that lineage.

"As far as nepotism goes, that is my grey area. Main star kid nahi hoon Irrfan ka beta hoon (I am not a star kid but I am Irrfan's son). I have to earn the role and after earning, I have to deliver it as well. And, how will I find the confidence to perform if I know that I did not earn the role? Being Irrfan and Sutapa’s son, privilege is different. Not nepotism, but I can walk up to their friends - they would love to talk to me. So I get to learn a lot. That is my biggest privilege." - Babil Khan

Babil Khan also admitted having the advantage as Irrfan Khan's son as he can approach his father's talented friends and peers to gain insights into the art and craft of acting. Babil mentioned that he can readily reach out to powerhouse actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat for guidance and other aspects of the craft.

In the upcoming months, Babil will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next which is being bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri. The actor also has Yash Raj Films' upcoming web show The Railway Men in his kitty.