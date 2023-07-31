NORA FATEHI REVEALS DARK SIDE OF BOLLYWOOD SAYS SHE WAS TOLD TO DATE SPECIFIC ACTORS FOR PR

Hyderabad: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who gained popularity with the 2018 song Dilbar, has spoken about the negative aspects of the film industry in a recent interview. Nora admitted that as a newbie in the industry, she ignored a lot of advice and refused to date specific people for publicity.

Recently, in an interview with a webloid, Nora revealed that she was constantly told to date specific actors for PR. However, the Street Dancer 3D actor paid no heed to such suggestions and paved the path on her own. Nora shared that her success is not dependent on the guy sitting next to her or another hero she's hanging on to. "It's on my own, and everyone else is just a plus. So I'm very proud of that," she said.

Nora further stated, "A lot of things I did not listen to, and a lot of them are the reasons why I am who I am today. One was, don't do songs. Another one is, don't do reality shows. Another is, you know, I remember there was this one person who, after the success of Dilbar, I was saying, 'Alright, now I want to also focus on opening up another market. I want to go international. Let's do here, let's do outside'. And the response I got was, 'Okay, no, focus on one thing, that's it'."

Fatehi continued by saying that she did not like that response and so she went on and began doing international stuff at the same time. She said, "I'm doing both, and it's working great for me." At the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Nora performed the song Light The Sky alongside other artists including Rahma Riad, Balqees, and Manal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will appear with Remo D'Souza on their dance reality show Hip Hop India on Amazon miniTV. Nora is all geared up to make her debut in a Telugu film titled Matka alongside Varun Tej. Helmed by Karuna Kumar, the movie will be made as a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. She also has Sajid Khan's next directorial venture 100% in her kitty. The film will star Nora alongside John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, and Riteish Deshmukh.