Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt recently sparked a stir on social media with a video in which she mentioned that her husband Ranbir Kapoor asks her to 'wipe off' her lipstick because he prefers her natural lip colour. A section of social media users reacted negatively to the comment. However, in the wake of the controversy over Ranbir's stance on her lipstick, Alia shared a new post on her official Instagram account.

The Udta Punjab actor took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a new set of photos in which she appears to be having a great time. In the photos, Alia emanates joy and positivity. While her beauty is no doubt captivating, what caught the attention is her short yet direct caption addressed to trollers. "No words.... Just vibessssssssssss," she wrote, with a lipstick, rainbow, and sun emoji.

In the first photo, Alia is seen posing under the sun in an oversized tie-dye co-ord ensemble that includes a shirt and matching trousers. looking in the camera, she can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. In the second slide, the Bollywood actor is seen making a heart sign with her hands with her back towards the camera.

The post drew a reaction from Ranveer Singh as well. Ranveer, Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star, commented on the post, writing, "WIBEZZZZZZ," while many other fans gushed over the actress' smile.

For the unversed, Alia in a recent makeup video revealed that her husband Ranbir enjoys her natural lip colour, which is why he asks her to wipe off her lipstick. "After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because my husband is like 'wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips," Alia said. This statement drew a lot of flak with many calling out Ranbir for his toxic and controlling behaviour and criticised Alia for glorifying his misogyny.

